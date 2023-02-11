Secretariat dome remark: Karimnagar corporator lodges complaint against Bandi

The corporator and her husband lodged a complaint with Karimnagar town-I police

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:03 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

File Photo

Karimnagar: 49th division corporator Kamaljeet Kaur and her husband and advocate Sohen Singh on Saturday lodged a complaint with the police against BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his comments on the newly constructed Telangana Secretariat.

On Friday, Sanjay had threatened to demolish the domes of the newly built Secretariat if his party was voted to power in the next elections since they reflected the Nizam’s culture.

Later, speaking to reporters, they demanded the police to register criminal and treason cases against the BJP state president. They advised Sanjay Kumar to stay away from making provocative statements.