Class ten student dies by suicide in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 09:42 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A class ten student has died by suicide in his house at Tukaramgate on Friday. He is suspected to have been upset over personal problems and decided to take the extreme step, police said.

The 16-year-old boy, who was a student at a private school, hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his bedroom while his parents were absent in the house. No suicide note was found.

The Tukaramgate police said enquiries with his parents, school authorities and friends suggested that the youngster was a bright student and had no fear of the forthcoming board examinations.

The case is being investigated. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue.