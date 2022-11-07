Old friends come together in Khammam to recollect college days

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:19 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

1978-81 batch B. Com English medium classmates of SR&BGNR College had a reunion in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: For an NRI, Afsar Mohiuddin and nineteen of his college friends it was a heartwarming and refreshing day as they all had an opportunity of recollecting their togetherness they had 41 years ago.

The occasion was a reunion of SR&BGNR College 1978-81 batch B. Com English medium classmates, who assembled at a hotel here on Monday for a get together and a lunch along with a couple of lecturers, who taught them at the college.

Some of them live locally, many of them came here from places like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Kodad and others while Mohiuddin came from the USA to join his friends and the joy of meeting each other was visible through the smiles on their faces.

The lecturers, Subhadra Devi and Seetharama Reddy were thoroughly happy to see their students and at the honour of being invited to the class reunion. “I am very happy to see my students after a gap of 41 years” said Subhadra Devi, who thanked her students for remembering her and inviting for the reunion.

Mohiuddin made the day sweeter for his friends as he carried a bag full of chocolates, brought from the US, and shared them with his friends. “Five years back our classmates had a get together and then brought chocolates for my friends and they liked it, so I made a point to bring chocolates this time as well” he said.

He informed that their classmates have a WhatsApp group to connect with each other online but meeting each other physically was altogether a different experience. His classmates Rammohan and Nageswara Rao, who live locally coordinated with others for their reunion on Monday.

It was a happy day for us all as we recollected our college days and it was refreshing, Mohiuddin said and

the same was the feeling of his friend K Panduraju. Out of 32 members of the class 20 turned up for the occasion.