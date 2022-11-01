| Clat 2023 To Be Held Only Once For Ay 2023 24 On December 18

CLAT 2023 to be held only once for AY 2023-24 on December 18

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:13 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: The Common Law Admission Test 2023 (CLAT 2023) is scheduled to be conducted on December 18.

The CLAT is a national-level entrance examination for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. Several affiliate universities and organisations also use the CLAT exam for admissions and recruitment respectively.

All admissions to the 5-year integrated B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) and LL.M. programmes that commence in the Academic Year 2023-2024 at the 22 participating NLUs would be through the CLAT 2023 to be held this December.

A press release issued on Tuesday by Prof. (Dr.) Poonam Saxena, President, Consortium of NLUs, said the exam is conducted only once for admission to each Academic Year. No additional, second, or any other CLAT examination would be conducted for admissions in programmes commencing in the Academic Year 2023-2024.

Candidates who seek admission in the Academic Year 2023-2024 must register for CLAT 2023 by November 13 and candidates who were unsuccessful in securing admissions to their preferred institution through CLAT 2022, held in June 2022, are eligible to reappear for CLAT 2023 after completing a fresh registration. Candidates appearing for XII examinations in May 2023 are also eligible to apply for CLAT 2023.

The CLAT 2024 will be held in December 2023 for admissions to the 5-year integrated B.A., LL.B (Hons.) and LL.M. programmes that commence in the Academic Year 2024-2025 at the 22 participating NLUs.

Candidates can raise any queries regarding the CLAT 2023 by writing to clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or calling 08047162020, the press release added.