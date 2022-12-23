Common Law Admission Test 2023 results out

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:03 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hyderabad: The Consortium of National Law Universities on Friday announced the results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 on its website https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/.

Two students, one each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh secured 100 percentile in the CLAT 2023 UG and one candidate from Chhattisgarh got 99.99 percentile in the CLAT 2023 PG.

The CLAT 2023 UG comprised five sections with a total of 150 questions. One question was withdrawn in the final answer key. The highest mark secured was 116.75. Likewise, the CLAT 2023 PG had one section comprising 120 questions and the highest mark secured was 95.25.

Twenty-two participating National Law Universities will conduct the admissions process to the five-year integrated UG and PG programmes commencing in the academic year 2023-24 based on the CLAT 2023 scores.

A total of 61 non-NLU affiliate universities will also use the CLAT 2023 scores for admissions to five-year integrated UG and PG law programmes starting in the academic year 2023-2024.

The details of the admissions and counselling process would be notified shortly, NLSIU Bengaluru Vice-Chancellor and CLAT 2023 convenor Prof. Sudhir Krishnaswamy said, adding that the CLAT 2024 will be held in December 2023.

Eight per cent EWS quota would be implemented in the CLAT 2023 admissions and 10 per cent in 2024, he added.

The CLAT 2023 was conducted on December 18 at 127 test centres in 23 States and 2 Union Territories across the country.