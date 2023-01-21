CLAT 2023: Abhyaas Law Prep students secure seats in NLUs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Hyderabad: Students of Abhyaas Law Prep have secured a good number of seats in various National Law Universities (NLUs) by cracking the CLAT 2023.

Abhyaas Law Prep founder and director, Naresh Dubbudu said 11 out of 132 seats in NALSAR were bagged by their students.

Over 50 students from Abhyaas Law Prep secured seats in various NLUs, and this was not the final number as the Consortium of NLUs would allocate seats in multiple phases, Naresh said, adding that since 2009, Abhyaas Law Prep has successfully helped around 500 students to enter various NLUs.

The students who got seats were felicitated at a programme attended by Abhyaas Law Prep directors Sirisha Dubbudu, Padma Parupudi, and Rakesh Dubbudu.