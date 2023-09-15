Clay Ganesh idols with seeds ready for distribution in Suryapet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:05 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Friday asked the people to use clay Ganesh idols as part of efforts to turn Suryapet into a pollution free town.

Distributing clay Ganesh idols to Ganesh Utsav Samithis at the municipal office here, Jagadish Reddy said plaster of paris idols would pollute water bodies. Suryapet town had already won national awards for better garbage management, he said, adding that efforts were on to make Suryapet pollution free as well. Measures were taken up to minimize plastic disposable items in the town to protect the environment.

Stating that clay Ganesh idols were being distributed to the people of Suryapet for the last nine years, the Minister said 3,000 ecofriendly seed-planted clay Ganesh idols were kept ready for distribution free of cost this year and would be made available at the Integrated Market complex from Saturday.