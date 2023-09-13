Hyderabad Metro plans to extend services till 1 am on Ganesh idol immersion day

By Sowmya Sangam Updated On - 07:04 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Hyderabad: With the Ganesh Chaturthi festival just around the corner, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is gearing up to accommodate the massive influx of devotees expected to visit the iconic Khairatabad Ganesh idol.

In a bid to ensure a hassle-free commute for the scores of passengers, HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy announced a series of measures to enhance the metro’s services and security during idol immersion day.

“We are planning to run extended services until 1 am, as we have done in previous years, he said. This will allow devotees to conveniently access the Khairatabad station even during late hours,” he said.

The Khairatabad Ganesh idol, one of the most iconic landmarks of the city, attracts scores of devotees from the very first day of the festival.

To accommodate the surge in passengers, HMRL is taking several additional measures. Extra ticket counters will be set up at the Khairatabad station and other crucial metro stations in the vicinity, ensuring that pilgrims can quickly purchase tickets and board trains without unnecessary delays.

Security has also been given paramount importance. Additional security personnel will be deployed at Khairatabad station and other strategically important metro stations.