Nizamabad: Police issues guidelines for Ganesh Festival

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Nizamabad: Ahead of the Ganesh Festival slated to begin on September 18, the district Police have rolled out comprehensive guidelines for organizers of Ganesh Pandals and participants in Ganesh immersion processions.

Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana said the people setting up Ganesh pandals should get permission from all the departments concerned. The organisers of the pandals should inform the police about the height, weight, number of days for celebrations and the day of immersion along with time, the route, on which procession will be held, including the number of people going to take part in it, he said.

The organising committees should also ensure proper lighting at the pandals, fire- fighting equipment and proper parking facilities, he said, adding that guidelines have been issued regarding safe electric wiring to avoid short-circuits and arrangement of parking places at particular distance from pandals to avert traffic congestions.

Usage of banners, colours and fireworks is strictly restricted and loud speakers should be switched off at 10 pm, he said.

