Cleanliness drive held at Karimnagar City Police Training Center

Karimnagar: Members of peace and welfare committee performed sramadanam in Karimnagar City Police Training Center (CTC) on Sunday. They removed weeds in Miyawaki forests and amid other trees planted as part of Haritha Haram programme in CTC.

Earlier, they along with Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy participated in morning walk in the walking track being developed by touching Raasi, Navagraha, Nakshgra vanams, fish tank, and Miyawaki forests.

Police officers of different cadres working in various police wings were performing sramadanam and removing weeds every week. In its recent meeting, members of the peace and welfare committee have decided to perform sramadanam in CTC once in a month.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalasan Reddy said all sections of the society were being allowed to visit CTC every Saturday and Sunday. Inviting environmentalists to visit the training center, CP assured to make more arrangements by taking opinion from the public.

People could also plant trees in CTC in the memory of their beloved ones, he said.

Additional DCPs S Srinivas (law and order) and G Chandramohan (administration), ACPs Shivabhaskar, P Ashok, K Srinivas, Inspectors Tula Srinivas Rao, Vijay Kumar, Vignan Rao, Damodar Reddy, Thirumal, Nagarjuna Rao, Ramesh and others participated in sramadanam programme.

