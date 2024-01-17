This headmaster promotes environmentalism, fruitarianism for nature and health

Serving as headmaster at Mandal Parishad Primary School (MPPS) at Jakaram of Nadimigudem gram panchayat in Allapalli mandal in the district, Shaik Mahmood Pasha has been engaging students to plant saplings on the school premises and surrounding areas for the past two years.

Khammam: He is a government teacher, but dons different roles such as an environmentalist to spread greenery and promotes vegan diet among the public for maintaining good health

He also tells students to take care of the saplings they planted. Since the students are at primary level creating awareness on the significance of trees and their protection at young age lays a strong foundation among them towards environmental consciousness, he noted.

Though there is no count of the saplings he and the students planted, Pasha has made it a point to engage students to plant saplings whenever there is free time. Most of the saplings planted are fruit bearing varieties.

Speaking to Telangana Today he wanted the Congress government to continue the Haritha Haram programme initiated by the previous BRS government. Continuation of the programme is crucial for the well being of the people in the State besides ecological balance, he averred.

In addition to that, the teacher has also been educating the villagers about the ills of liquor consumption and other substance abuse. “Most of the people living in the area are tribals and they waste their money on liquor, hence I regularly interact with them asking them to avoid it,” he said.

Pasha has also been promoting fruitarianism, a diet system wherein one consumes only raw fruits for sustenance for health as well as ethical reasons. Being a fruitarian is the best way to maintain good health by avoiding meat and spicy food, he explains.

To prove the point, Pasha took up a 40-day deeksha from November 7 to December 16 last year during which he consumed only raw fruits. Knowing about his deeksha, many activists of different Hindu outfits called on him to learn about it and to take up such deeksha, he informed.