Climate Change Affecting Trees: Strength And Span

Will climate change affect the trees? Of course, yes is the answer from every one of us. The climate changes are helping the trees grow longer in one way. But on the other end, they are affecting the health and life span of the trees.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:00 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Will climate change affect the trees? Of course, yes is the answer from every one of us. The climate changes are helping the trees grow longer in one way. But on the other end, they are affecting the health and life span of the trees.