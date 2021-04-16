Climate change is causing flowers to change colour

By | Published: 6:24 pm

Don’t worry, your prized red roses aren’t going to turn turquoise overnight, but an increase in UV radiation due to the ozone layer deteriorating over the past decades has caused flowers all over the globe to change.

A 2020 study led by Clemson University scientists determined that the UV pigmentation in flowers has increased over time which has led to the degradation of their pollen.

Although we can’t see the colour change with our eyes, it is a big problem for pollinators like bees who are attracted to the bright colours that flowers produce.