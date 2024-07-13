CM Revanth announces Global AI summit in Hyderabad

The Global AI Summit to be held on September 5 and 6 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 July 2024, 06:22 PM

CM Revanth speaking at an interaction program on Quality Engineering Education in Telangana at JNTU Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: The State government will launch “Telangana’s AI Compendium” and other groundbreaking announcements for the future of the State’s AI ecosystem during the Global AI Summit to be held on September 5 and 6 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre here.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the Global AI summit, while IT Minister D Sridhar Babu along with Special Chief Secretary of the IT E&C Jayesh Ranjan, unveiled the logo on Saturday.

During the logo launch, the Chief Minister said the Summit represented the government’s commitment to positioning the State at the forefront of technological innovation.

The summit, with its over arching theme “Making AI Work for Everyone”, aims to explore how Artificial Intelligence can benefit and empower society.

The event will feature keynote addresses and thought-provoking sessions by global AI experts, tech industry leaders, policymakers, and academicians.

These discussions will delve into crucial aspects of AI, including its potential for social good, the importance of safe AI practices, AI’s role in driving paradigm shifts across industries, and how it is pushing the boundaries of innovation.

“The Global AI Summit showcases Telangana’s dedication to harnessing the power of AI. This event will be a key platform for knowledge sharing, fostering innovation, and exploring AI’s potential to tackle global challenges,” Sridhar Babu said.

This summit will offer opportunities for learning, networking, and collaboration for AI enthusiasts. It will feature a lineup of over 50 speakers, attracting 2,000 delegates representing various segments such as industry, academia, startups, government and foundations.

The Emerging Technologies Wing of the ITE&C Department is facilitating the organization of the event.