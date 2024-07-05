Minister Sridhar Babu is responsible for Oded bridge collapse: BRS leader

Former MLA Putta Madhu said the local legislator IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu had also not shown any interest in asking the officials to take care of the bridge.

Peddapalli: BRS leader and former MLA Putta Madhu alleged that cement girders of Oded bridge collapsed due to negligence of the Government. He said the local legislator IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu had also not shown any interest in asking the officials to take care of the bridge. On Friday, Madhu visited the Oded bridge which collapsed due to heavy winds on Tuesday night.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that three girders of the bridge collapsed during the time of recent parliament elections. While visiting the collapsed bridge, the Minister assured to probe the irregularities taken place in the construction of the bridge and take action against those responsible for the incident. However, the Minister did not bother about the bridge. If the precautions were taken by carefully examining the condition of the remaining girders as well as the bridge, the latest incident might not have taken place, Madhu opined and found the Minister responsible for the latest incident of bridge collapse.

When he was Manthai MLA in the BRS government, he got sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the construction of the bridge. However, the works were stalled due to negligence of the contractor, who filed tenders at three percent less. Later, Sridhar Babu was elected as MLA. However, he never took interest in the bridge and did not even monitor the progress. Corruption has increased after Sridhar Babu became the minister, he alleged.

Sridhar Babu never conducted a review meeting on the development of the constituency and moreover, they unleashed sand, soil and land mafia. Why was the Minister not controlling illegal transportation of sand, he questioned. During his tenure as legislature, he constructed a bridge to solve the problems of Peddampet and Modugu villages. After PV Narsimha Rao, he was the only MLA who constructed bridges. However, Sridhar Babu and his father Sripada Rao had not constructed a single bridge in Manthani constituency.