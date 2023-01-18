CM KCR announces funds of Rs 248.9 crore for Khammam

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao assured funds for construction of a new bridge to replace an aging bridge on Muneru river near Khammam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:11 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday announced funds amounting to more than Rs 248.9 crore towards development works in Khammam district from the Chief Minister’s Special Fund. He also assured funds for construction of a new bridge to replace an aging bridge on Muneru river near Khammam apart from a government engineering college under JNTU with new courses.

During the BRS party public meeting held at V Venkatayapalem on the outskirts of Khammam, the Chief Minister announced Rs 10 lakh each for 589 gram panchayats, along with Rs 10 crore each for the major panchayats of Pedda Thanda, Kallur, Edulapuram, Thallada and Nelakondapalli, which have a population of above 10,000. He also sanctioned Rs 50 crore for development of Khammam municipality apart from announcing Rs 30 crore each for the municipalities of Satthupalli, Madira and Wyra in the district.

Chandrashekhar Rao also entrusted Ministers T Harish Rao and Puvvada Ajay Kumar with the task for providing house plots to journalists in Khammam.