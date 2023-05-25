CM KCR announces podu land pattas to over 1.5 lakh tribal farmers

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday announced that pattas would be issued for 4,01,405 acres of podu land in the enjoyment of tribal farmers in 2,845 villages.

Reviewing the arrangements for the distribution of podu land pattas from from June 24 to June 30 during the Collectors’ Conference here, the Chief Minister said a total of 1,50,224 tribal farmers would be benefited with the issue of pattas.

He wanted the Tribal Welfare Department and the District Collectors to help open bank accounts in the name of each beneficiary as soon as the land titles were given so that the Rythu Bandhu assistance could also be remitted immediately.

