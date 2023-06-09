| Cm Kcr Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex Gratia For Person Who Died During Formation Day Celebrations

Published Date - 01:59 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday condoled the demise of Vaditya Paandu during the Cheruvula Panduga organised as part of Telangana State Formation decennial celebrations at Dasari Nemilipur village in Nalgonda district on Thursday.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved family members and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to them, following a request from Devarakonda MLA Ravindra Naik.