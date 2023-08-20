CM KCR announces sops worth Rs 122.5 crore for Suryapet

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao sanctioned a Government Polytechnic College for Women, a sports stadium and also a Roads & Buildings guest house

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:17 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was addressing the employees in conference hall after inaugurating an integrated collectorate complex at Suryapet on Sunday.

Suryapet: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday showered sops worth more than Rs 122.50 crore on Suryapet district. Apart from announcing funds for development of both urban and rural local bodies, he sanctioned a Government Polytechnic College for Women, a sports stadium and also a Roads & Buildings guest house.

Speaking at a public meeting here, Chandrashekhar Rao announced Rs 10 lakh each to around 475 gram panchayats from the Chief Minister’s Special Fund. He also allocated Rs 25 crore each for the municipalities of Kodad, Huzurnagar, Tirumalagiri and Neredcherla. Another Rs.50 crore were sanctioned for Suryapet municipality along with Rs 25 crore for construction of a Kala Bharati auditorium in Suryapet.

During his visit to the district, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the building of the Suryapet Government Medical College, the Integrated Vegetable and Meat Market, the Office of the Superintendent of Police, the Suryapet Integrated Dstrict Offices Complex and also the BRS district office.