CM KCR challenges opponents questioning his presence in Maharashtra to deliver

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao questioned the fear opponents harboured towards his party's presence in Maharashtra.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:00 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Solapur: Hitting back at political parties who were questioning his foray into Maharashtra politics, BRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao questioned the fear they harboured towards his party’s presence in Maharashtra. He emphasised that the BRS was not limited to Telangana or Maharashtra, but it was now a national party working for the people of India.

“Ever since we ventured into Maharashtra, both the BJP and the Congress are calling us the B team of their respective opponents. We are not a B team of either of these parties, but we are the A team of farmers, backward classes, scheduled castes and tribes as well as all the weaker sections of this country,” he said, asserting the BRS as the only party that announced “Ab Ki Bar, Kisan Ki Sarkar”.

Addressing a massive gathering of farmers and people of Maharashtra at Sarkoli on Tuesday, Chandrashekhar Rao did not mince his words as he launched a scathing attack on the political parties in Maharashtra. He questioned the State’s lack of progress and pondered the purpose and direction of the nation. Expressing his concerns, he emphasised that 75 years of independence should have yielded greater development and growth.

Highlighting the democratic process, the Telangana Chief Minister stated, “Elections are happening. Someone always wins. How many parties did you support? Name me one party in a State like Maharashtra which did not get a chance to rule. Congress ruled for 50 years. After that, you gave a chance to NCP, Shiv Sena, and also BJP. If any of them wanted to deliver something for farmers, they would have done so already. If schemes like those implemented in Telangana can benefit farmers, why not in Maharashtra? Maharashtra is a big, rich State. What is missing here?”

Chandrashekhar Rao dismissed the notion that implementing schemes similar to Telangana in Maharashtra would lead to bankruptcy. He criticised the contradictory arguments made by politicians and questioned their motives. “Something strange is being said,” he remarked, referring to the contrasting claims made by political leaders.

The BRS President also emphasised the potential for efficient water management and irrigation in India. “India has 41 crore acres of cultivable land. We get enough rain to provide 1.4 lakh TMC of water. Even if half of it gets vapourised or goes to waste, the remaining half is surplus enough to meet our irrigation and drinking water needs. Therefore, if proper planning is done, every acre in the country can get adequate water for irrigation and every household will receive enough drinking water for consumption,” he added.

Rao faced criticism from political circles in Maharashtra ever since he embarked on a two-day visit to Solapur. The criticism stemmed after he entered Maharashtra with a massive entourage of Ministers, MPs and legislators in a convoy of nearly 600 cars.

Despite the backlash, the BRS President held a public meeting in Sarkoli village after seeking blessings at the Vitthal-Rukmini temple in Pandharpur. The event also witnessed the induction of senior politician and former NCP MP Bhagirath Bhalke into the BRS.