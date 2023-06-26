CM KCR sets out on road trip to Maharashtra

CM KCR is accompanied by an entourage of Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, other elected representatives and BRS leaders, hailing from both Telangana and Maharashtra, with a huge convoy of nearly 600 vehicles.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:08 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samiti Party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has set out on a road trip to Sholapur in Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to make a halt at Omerga village in Dharashiv district for lunch followed by an interaction with local leaders and farmers. He will arrive in Sholapur by evening where he would invite prominent leader Bhagirath Balke into the BRS, apart from meeting many leaders from Sholapur and also handloom weavers who migrated to Sholapur for livelihood.

On Tuesday, Chandrashekhar Rao is slated to visit the Lord Vithoba temple at Pandharpur and perform a special pooja at Sri Vithal Rukmini Mandir there, followed by visiting the Tulja Bhavani temple.

He will participate in a locally arranged prorgramme at Sarkoli, where he is also expected to interact with the locals and also induct several Maharashtra leaders who are awaiting to join the BRS.