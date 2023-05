CM KCR condoles death of Ibrahimpatnam MLA’s mother

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his deepest condolences to the MLA’s family members.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:07 AM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has condoled the death of Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy’s mother Padmamma (92).

