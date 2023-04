CM KCR condoles former MLA Komireddy Ramulu’s demise

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed grief over the death of former MLA Komireddy Ramulu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:43 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Komireddy Ramulu

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed grief over the death of former MLA Komireddy Ramulu.

Ramulu was elected as MLA from Metpalli constituency in united Andhra Pradesh and played an active role in politics. The Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Also Read Former Metpalli MLA Komireddy Ramulu passes away