CM KCR condoles demise of Prakash Singh Badal

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has condoled the demise of prominent national leader, Padma Vibhushan awardee and former Punjab Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal.
The Chief Minister remembered the efforts made by Prakash Singh Badal for the development of Punjab and also recalled his political journey from being a village Sarpanch to Union Minister to Chief Minister of Punjab.
The Chief Minister expressed his deepest condolences to the departed leader’s family members.