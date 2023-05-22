CM KCR condoles demise of actor Sarath Babu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:35 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his condolences on the demise of renowned actor Sarath Babu and extended his deepest sympathies to the grieving family members. He termed Sarath Babu as a revered actor, who graced the silver screen for over five decades, starring in over 220 films across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. He said the actor’s death had left a void in all the film industries.