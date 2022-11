CM KCR congratulates Arjuna awardee Akula Sreeja

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:38 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed happiness on choosing Akula Sreeja from Telangana, who excelled in Table Tennis, being selected for the prestigious Arjuna Award.

In a statement here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister extended his congratulations to Sreeja and hoped she would reach many heights in the field of sports with her talent.