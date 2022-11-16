Arjuna Award: CM KCR congratulates women boxer Nikhat Zareen

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:15 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed happiness over the union government announcing the prestigious ‘Arjuna Award’ to world women’s boxing champion Nikhat Zareen. He congratulated her on the occasion.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said Nikhat Zareen, who brought laurels to the country by recording consecutive victories in women’s boxing, was well deserved to receive the Arjuna Award. He said the entire nation was proud of this sportsperson from Telangana.

Ministers V Prashant Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and others also congratulated the boxing champion.