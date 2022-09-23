CM KCR elated over Telangana securing top position in Swachh Surveykshan Grameen

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:22 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana securing the number one rank in the “Swachh Bharat Mission-Swachh Surveykshan Grameen” stands as testimony to the exemplary performance and transparent governance of the State government, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has said. He stated that the State was achieving sustainable development and setting an example for others in the country.

Elated over the State winning 13 wards under various categories and securing the top position in the “Swachh Surveykshan Grameen”, the Chief Minister said the State government would continue to work with the goal of building a green Telangana by achieving rural development through collective efforts.

He congratulated Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, officials, employees and elected representatives who contributed to this achievement by effective implementation of the ‘Palle Pragathi’ programme.

“Every citizen of Telangana should be proud of the moment that Telangana, which is making rapid strides in development, was playing its role through its qualitative contribution in the country’s progress. We will continue this tradition,” he said.