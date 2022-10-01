CM KCR expresses displeasure over Warangal Super Specialty Hospital design

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday expressed displeasure over the Warangal Super Specialty Hospital’s design and the delay in the work being executed at the site.

A photo exhibition of the hospital design and the proposed works was organized at the hospital site premises on Saturday during the Chief Minister’s visit. Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy briefed the Chief Minister over the design patterns and proposed works.

However, expressing his displeasure over the design and the delay in progress of work, the Chief Minister asked how can there be different pattern for each floor for a towering 24 storied hospital.

The State Government was constructing the hospital in 24 floors as a prestigious project but there was a change in the design pattern, he said. Apart from PG Hostel, there would be heavy influx of patients at the hospital and there should not be any compromise on valuation or construction works, he directed.

“It is being developed as Medical City. All the officers and agencies executing the works should complete the works as the design,” Chandrashekhar Rao instructed the officials.

He further said after Dasara, a detailed review meeting would be conducted on the Warangal Super Specialty Hospital at Pragathi Bhavan to ensure the hospital works are executed as per design and completed as per schedule.