Telangana setting leadership goals: CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:19 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Warangal: In a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday tore into the unfounded criticism levelled by BJP Ministers against Telangana, and listed out categorically how the country’s youngest State had bettered other States on every front, and was in fact, providing leadership to the nation.

Speaking after inaugurating the Prathima Relief Institute of Medical Sciences, Medical College and Hospital in Warangal, the Chief Minister pointed out how Union Ministers would come here, level baseless allegations against the State government and two days after returning to Delhi, announce awards for the State appreciating its schemes.

Calling out the political emptiness behind such allegations, Rao said every promise he made during the Telangana Statehood movement was kept, and that Telangana had already become the richest State in the country. In fact, the per capita income in Telangana was higher than of Maharashtra which had Mumbai, the financial capital of India.

“Telangana’s GSDP growth and per capita power utilisation is higher than others. It is a proud achievement that Telangana is ahead of all in every sector and is providing leadership to the nation,” the Chief Minister said.

Condemning the politics of hate and divisiveness, Chandrashekhar Rao said some negative forces were trying to propagate the politics of hate, and asked the youth to be cautious of such undesired elements which could do severe damage to the State’s secular fabric.

“Ours is a great nation, known for its tolerance. The nation is for the welfare of all. But some people, to fulfill their vested interests, are trying to plant poisonous seeds in the minds of the people. This is not acceptable in any manner. This is not good for the society,” he said, asking the students to keep an eye on what was happening around them and to be cautious.

Also talking about the unique natural wealth of India, the Chief Minister said India was ‘Annapurna’ to the world.

“Even in America, three times bigger than India, only 29 percent of land is suitable for agriculture, while China, twice our size, only 16 percent of land is suitable for agriculture. In India, 50 per cent of available land area is suitable for agriculture, apart from 70,000 TMC of water flowing in India’s rivers,” he said, adding that however, even when India had such abundant natural resources, people here preferred McDonald’s pizzas and burgers, while the approach of the Union government was such that thousands of farmers were forced to stage protests against anti-farmer laws and policies.