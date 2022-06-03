CM KCR expresses shock over Kalaburagi tragedy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock and grief over the bus accident in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, in which seven persons from Hyderabad lost their lives.

The Chief Minister also alerted the government machinery and ordered officials to coordinate with their counterparts in Karnataka and ensure required medical assistance to those injured in the accident.

Ex-gratia announced

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia each to the deceased and Rs 50,000 to every injured person in Kalaburagi road mishap in Karnataka. He asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take measures in this regard.

The Chief Minister also instructed Ministers T Harish Rao and T Srinivas Yadav to shift the bodies to their native places in coordination with the officials and provide medical treatment to the injured.

