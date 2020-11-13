CM KCR extends Deepavali wishes

He wished that every household be filled with the light of diyas and that there should be the light of happiness in the eyes of farmers.

By | Published: 5:11 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday conveyed his greetings to people in the State on the festive occasion of Deepavali.

The Chief Minister also hoped that this Deepavali will drive away darkness with the light of wisdom.

