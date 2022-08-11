CM KCR extends Raksha Bandhan greetings to people of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:32 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

File Photo: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday extended greetings to the people of the State on the eve of Raksha Bandhan which strengthens the sacred bond of brotherhood among human relationships. He said the promise of brothers to guard their sisters on all occasions, is spread through the celebration of Raksha Bandhan.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the Rakhi festival, which is celebrated every year on the full moon day of the Telugu month of Shravana with brotherhood and love, has been a great tradition in Indian culture since time immemorial. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, he hoped that the feeling of brotherhood among the people of the country would spread from one to another.