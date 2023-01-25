CM KCR presents ‘chadar’ for Urs at Ajmer Dargah

After offering prayers in the presence of Muslim religious heads at Pragathi Bhavan, he handed over the 'chadar' to Telangana State Waqf Board officials to present it at Ajmer Dargah.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Hyderabad: Continuing the annual tradition on behalf of the State government, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday presented the ‘chadar’ at Ajmer Dargah on the occasion of the annual Urs. After offering prayers in the presence of Muslim religious heads at Pragathi Bhavan here, he handed over the ‘chadar’ to Telangana State Waqf Board officials to present it at Ajmer Dargah.

On the occasion, the dignitaries who attended the ceremony prayed to the Almighty that the people of Telangana, the Chief Minister and the State government be blessed to progress. They also prayed that all the people of the country should live in unity and progress together.

Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Minority Affairs Minister Koppula Eeshwar, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, S Madhusudhanachari, former MLC Farooq Hussain, MLAs Mohammad Shakeel, Gyadari Kishore Kumar, G Sudheer Reddy, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and others, participated in the ceremony.

State Waqf Board chairman Masi Ullah Khan, Telangana State Haj Committee chairman Mohd Salim, Telangana State Urdu Academy chairman Khaza Mujibuddin, Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation chairman Imtiaz Ishaq, GHMC former deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin, RTI Commissioner Mohd Amir, Khadi Board chairman Maulana Yousuf Zahid, Mufti- Mastan Wali, Hafez Saber Pasha offered prayers on the occasion.