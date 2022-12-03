CM KCR extends wishes on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

He called upon the differently-abled persons step ahead with self confidence and not to give up their fight in achieving their ambitions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:30 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Stating that no individual had evolved into a complete person, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao stressed on the need to foray ahead facing all challenges with self confidence.

On the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Chief Minister extended greetings to the differently-abled persons. He called upon the differently-abled persons step ahead with self confidence and not to give up their fight in achieving their ambitions.

Also Read CM KCR likely to resume district tours from December 4

The Telangana Government was extending all support to the differently-abled persons in the State. By doing so, the State has now become a role model to the entire country, he said.

The Chief Minister recalled that Telangana State has been recognized as the best State in the welfare of the differently-abled and was bestowed awards by the Union Government. Aiming to pay special attention on the welfare of differently-abled persons, he said that the State government had created Department for welfare of Disabled as an independent and special wing from the Women and Child Welfare department.

The Chief Minister said that Telangana Government was providing Rs 3016 monthly pension to every differently-abled person in every family to instill confidence in thier lives. In the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, the past Government’s had provided only Rs 500 pensions.

He also said apart from Double Bed Room and Dalit Bandhu schemes, the government was providing five percent reservation in other schemes and four percent reservation in job recruitment for differently-abled persons.

The Chief Minister said that the State government was offering free coaching and study material to the differently-abled persons, who were preparing for competitive exams, special allowances in the services, an Advisory Board for disabled people and established a special website to receive complaints.

Telangana Government was making efforts to clear the obstacles faced by the differently-abled in their daily life by providing required wheelchairs, three wheelers, crutches etc.

Apart from setting up Schools and Hostels to provide special education to the differently-abled, the Chief Minister said that State government was encouraging them by providing pre-matric and post-matric scholarships.

The Chief Minister said that the State government was taking up all the necessary programmes to enhance self-esteem, self-confidence and striving for empowerment of differently abled wherever there was an opportunity.

“The State government is preparing plans to introduce slew of programmes aimed at the welfare of the differently-abled in the coming days,” he said.

All sections in the society to should support the differently-abled and initiate measures for their empowerment, he added.