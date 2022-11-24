CM KCR likely to resume district tours from December 4

KCR is expected to visit Mahabubnagar on December 4, where he will inaugurate the new integrated collectorate complex.

By PS Dileep Updated On - 10:28 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo).

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is all set to resume his district tours with focus on fulfilling pending promises. He is expected to visit Mahabubnagar on December 4, where he will inaugurate the new integrated collectorate complex and launch several other development programmes.

Later, he is likely to tour Mahabubabad and Suryapet district for which the schedule is being finalised.

During the recent meeting of the TRS (BRS) general body meeting on November 15, the Chief Minister asked the party cadre to pull up their socks as the State government had only 10 months left to implement all its promises to the people of Telangana.

He also wanted them to take the development and welfare programmes of the State government into the people effectively. Accordingly, the party leaders were asked to make arrangements to plan reach out programmes. As part of this, the Chief Minister had also announced his plans to tour the districts.

While the entire schedule is yet to be finalised, Chandrashekhar Rao is expected to inaugurate the integrated collectorate complex of Mahabubnagar district during his visit on December 4. He will also inaugurate the TRS (BRS) district office, lay foundation for construction of the new government super specialty hospital in the old collectorate premises and also launch development programmes at Mini Tank Bund among others.

Further, the Chief Minister is likely to address a public meeting and announce a slew of measures for development of infrastructure and other programmes in the district, apart from completing the pending projects. Sources said he is expected to visit Mahabubabad and Suryapet districts during next month. “His visit to these districts is likely to be finalised after the exact dates are fixed for the Assembly session which is now scheduled to be held in December,” the party sources said.