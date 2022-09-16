CM KCR gets support from senior politicians across India, to fight BJP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:50 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Gujarat former Chief Minister Shankarsinh Vaghela invited the former to play an active role in stopping the evil politics of the BJP at the national level.

Hyderabad: Emphasising the need of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s leadership in the national politics, Gujarat former Chief Minister Shankarsinh Vaghela invited the former to play an active role in stopping the evil politics of the BJP at the national level. He promised complete support of several senior politicians like himself in the country to Chandrashekhar Rao’s efforts to bring in a qualitative change in the national politics.

Vaghela, also a former union Minister called on the TRS president at Pragati Bhavan on Friday, where both the leaders discussed national politics and national issues, during the five-hour-long meeting. Vaghela recently launched a new political party Praja Shakti Democratic Party ahead of Assembly elections in Gujarat.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said the meeting was held in a most cordial atmosphere where both the leaders shared their thoughts. Apart from discussing the progress achieved by Telangana within a shortspan, they also discussed the current political scenario at the national level especially the BJP’s anti-people policies which were having adverse impact on people. The duo reached a consensus to work together and join forces with like-minded parties to oust the BJP from the Centre.

Chandrashekhar Rao and Vaghela expressed concern over the power-hungry politics of the BJP which was completely as opposed to those who have been working for the country’s development and people’s welfare as their objective. They felt that it was not desirable for the democratic and progressive forces to remain silent at this crucial juncture, even as Prime Minister Modi was facing people’s ire over his destructive politics.

Speaking on the occasion, Shankarsinh Vaghela is learnt to have observed that the Centre was destroying the federal spirit and spreading anarchy. Though senior leaders like him were keen to oppose it due to their vast experience and awareness of the BJP functioning, he said that they lacked a common platform.

“Your strong fight against the Centre’s policies have inspired us. Having known your ‘Never-Give-Up’ attitude which led to creation of Telangana State and its rapid progress, we are confident that you will succeed in your endeavours,” he said. He said only Chandrashekhar Rao has the history of leading a separate State movement, achieving it and governing it progressively.

The Gujarat former Chief Minister stated that rather than supporting a young State like Telangana, the union government has been creating hurdles in its development. Through its dictatorial policies, the BJP has been trying to subjugate every Opposition-ruled State in the country. “The BJP regime is disrupting the communal harmony and federal spirit in the country. It is time to end this anarchy in the next elections. There is an urgent need to free the people of Telangana and other States from this oppression. You must not limit yourself to Telangana, but foray into national politics to lead the like-minded forces,” he added.

Vaghela was of the view that the Congress party had failed to play its role as principle opposition due to lack of proper leadership. The party has also failed to counter the BJP’s political strategies effectively. “I came to meet you after meeting the senior leaders in Congress and other political parties as you are capable of leading the like-minded Opposition parties and also thwart the political conspiracies of the BJP effectively. We are ready to work under your leadership and extend outright support,” he reiterated.

Responding to his invitation, Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao assured that while continuing to lead Telangana on the progressive path as its Chief Minister, he would also play his role in bringing qualitative change in the national politics. He thanked Vaghela and other senior leaders who were extending their support in his efforts.

The meeting comes amid renewed attempts by Chandrashekhar Rao to bring together all like-minded parties across the country to forge a front against the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre. He had already revealed his plans to float a national political party in this regard.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had met KCR on September 11 in Hyderabad. The Janata Dal-Secular leader and KCR discussed the agenda the national party proposed to be launched by the former.