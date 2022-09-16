If FM has her way, Modi will replace Mahatma Gandhi on currency notes: KTR

Hyderabad: After Sardar Patel Stadium, it is the turn of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Medical Education Trust (MET) Medical College at Maninagar in Ahmedabad to be renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The AMC general body took a decision in this regard, marking the Prime Minister’s birthday on Saturday.

The medical college is located on the campus of the Sheth Lallubhai Gordhandas Municipal General Hospital which is popularly known as LG Hospital. It may be noted that the BJP received severe backlash after it renamed Sardar Patel Stadium as Narendra Modi Stadium and many termed it as great disrespect to Patel.

Taking a jibe at the BJP over its decisions to rename existing structures after Modi rather than any freedom fighters or eminent persons from various fields, TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama rao wondered if union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has her way, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may soon be ordered to print new currency notes where Mahatma Gandhi will be replaced by Modi.