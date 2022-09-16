BJP’s double standards in extending assistance to Telangana

Hyderabad: The BJP-led Central Government’s discrimination towards Telangana is so blatant nowadays. While Central Government extended Rs.300 crore assistance to Goa, which is celebrating the diamond jubilee year of liberation from the Portuguese rule, for organizing festivities, no such largesse is shown towards Telangana, which is celebrating 75 years of integration into the union of India on September 17. And, this has not gone down well with Telangana people.

The Central Government announced three-day celebrations of Telangana’s integration into union of India from September 15 to 17 as part of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. A few union Ministers are arriving in the city to participate in the celebrations in the city. union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in the city on Friday and Home Minister Amit Shah and others are also expected to participate in the celebrations.

The BJP Government’s main focus appears to be claiming credit for the celebrations but has conveniently ignored extending assistance to the State. This was proved when the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) under the union Ministry of Culture released a Request for Proposal inviting agencies for implementation strategy for Telangana Liberation Day with a special mention about handling ‘Twitter Trending’. However, after facing severe criticism from the twitterati over ‘Twitter Trending’, the CCRT had changed the scope of work to ‘Outreach of event across various social platforms’ among others.