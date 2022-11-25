CM KCR giving utmost priority to the safety of women: Minister Errabelli

Errabelli Dayakar Rao has said the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was giving high priority to the safety of women

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Minister Dayakar Rao during the foundation laying ceremony of Bharosa centre in Warangal on Friday

Warangal: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao has said the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was giving high priority to the safety of women in the State.

He laid the foundation stone for the construction of the new building for the ‘Bharosa Centre’ at Rangampet in the city on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was very particular about the safety of women. “ That is why he has set up She Teams and Bharosa Centre which are not available in other States,” he said and warned that the perpetrators of crime against women would not be spared.

“ In my 40 years of political life, no one has given the police the priority given by this government. In the previous governments, the police were asked to use hired vehicles. But the TRS government handed over modern cars to the police,” he said.

Stating that the Bharosa Centres were successful, he said that a Bharosa Centre would be set up in Jangaon soon and sought the help of Gemini Edibles to provide financial assistance for construction of the building.

The estimated cost of the building is Rs. 2.5 crore. Two private companies including Gemini Edibles are providing financial assistance from the CSR funds. Half an acre of land has been allocated on the Women’s Police Station premises at the Rangampet. This building will have 17 rooms and a hall for 20 people. It will be constructed in the Gplus1 model, according to the officials.

MP Pasunuri Dayakar, Government Chief Whip and MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Warangal Police Commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi, Hanamkonda District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, GWMC Commissioner P Pravinya and others were present.