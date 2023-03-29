CM KCR greets people on Sri Ram Navami

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to the people of the State and the country on the occasion of Sri Ram Navami.

In his message, the Chief Minister said it was a great thing that the Kalyana Mahotsavam of the ideal couple, Sita-Rama, was celebrated as a festival on a grand scale by all the people in the country on Chaitrashuddha Navami in the spring season every year. “Hindus revered Lord Sitaramchandramurthy, who are considered an ideal couple, as divinity and holiness,” he said. .

The Chief Minister said Lord Sri Rama was a role model for generations to come for his sacrifices. As the eldest son, Lord Rama gave utmost importance to family responsibilities and commitments and underwent harsh sacrifices in his life to fulfill his father’s word. Lord Rama’s life was an inspiration, as he showed his belief in truthfulness and righteousness in spite of all the hardships he faced, he said.

In the present times when the family values were on the decline, the Chief Minister said Sri Ram Navami festival was a special occasion to embrace the aspirations and values of Lord Ram and lead an ideal family life. The State government was officially organizing the Kalyana Mahotsavam with pomp and grandeur in Bhadrachalam, he said.

He prayed that Telangana and India would prosper and all the people would live happily and peacefully with the blessings of Lord Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy.

