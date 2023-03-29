All set for grand celebration of Seetha Rama Kalyanotsavam at Bhadradri

Seetha Rama Kalyanotsavam would be celebrated on Thursday followed by the once-in-12 years Pushkara Pattabhishekam on March 31 at Bhadradri

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:41 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Festive mood gripped Bhadrachalam town in Kothagudem district with arrival of devotees on Wednesday.

Khammam: All is set for the Sri Rama Navami celebrations at the Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam, which has been beautifully decorated for the purpose, at Bhadrachalam in the district.

With the State government deciding to celebrate Sri Rama Navami with grandeur, the district administration made elaborate arrangements at the temple. Seetha Rama Kalyanotsavam would be celebrated on Thursday followed by the once-in-12 years Pushkara Pattabhishekam on March 31.

A festive mood gripped the temple town with the arrival of devotees on Wednesday. It was expected that one lakh devotees would attend the celebrations. Around two lakh laddus were prepared and 19 counters were set up to distribute the prasadam while 70 counters were set up for the distribution of talambralu to devotees.

As many as 400 TSRTC buses would be operated to meet devotees’ rush on Thursday and Friday from different destinations. Sign boards have been arranged everywhere so that the devotees could easily reach Mithila Stadium.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty informed that 200 quintals of talambralu were prepared, 36 huge LEDs screens were installed while accommodation facilities, 180 temporary public toilets, four fire engines, 30 walkie-talkies sets and six parking lots too had been arranged.

Steps have been taken to dispatch talambralu through TSRTC cargo, postal service and Mee-seva. Arrangements for distribution of ORS, buttermilk and water packets were made and 25 information centres were set up and 25,000 leaflets printed with the map of the venue.

SP Dr. Vineeth G informed that heavy vehicles, goods vehicles and other large vehicles would not be allowed to enter the town on March 29, 30 and 31 in view of Sri Rama Navami and Pushkara Pattabhishekam. Traffic restrictions would be imposed around Mithila Stadium.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar arrived at Bhadrachalam on Wednesday to take part in the celebrations.

Endowments Commissioner V Anil Kumar, district Collector Anudeep Durisheety and Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G inspected the arrangements made at Mithila Stadium where the celestial wedding takes place.

During evening hours, ‘Edurukolu Utsavam’ was held on the temple premises where introduction and interaction of the bridegroom Lord Rama and the bride Goddess Seetha took place. It was a sacred tradition performed a day before the celestial wedding of the deities.

