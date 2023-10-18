| Cm Kcr Hands Over B Forms To Five Brs Candidates

CM KCR hands over B-forms to five BRS candidates

Candidates who received B-forms on Wednesday include Gangula Kamalakar (Karimnagar), D Sudheer Reddy (LB Nagar), B Lakshma Reddy (Uppal), Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao (Vemulawada) and Marri Rajashekhar Reddy (Malkajgiri)

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:06 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao handed over the B-forms to five more candidates at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday. The BRS already issued B-forms to 100 candidates.

Candidates who received B-forms on Wednesday include Gangula Kamalakar (Karimnagar), D Sudheer Reddy (LB Nagar), B Lakshma Reddy (Uppal), Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao (Vemulawada) and Marri Rajashekhar Reddy (Malkajgiri)

Apart from announcing candidatures to three more constituencies of Nampally, Narsapur and Gosha Mahal, the party will issue B-forms to the remaining 14 candidates in next couple of days.

Also Read Telangana has proved all critics wrong, says CM KCR