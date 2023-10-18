Telangana has proved all critics wrong, says CM KCR

The BRS government had succeeded in proving those who mocked it wrong and created new benchmarks in terms of development and welfare, said CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao speaking at the Praja Ashirvada Sabha meeting in Medchal.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said Telangana had proved all critics by transforming from a region that once suffered under the rule of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh to an exemplary model State in India under self-governance. The BRS government had succeeded in proving those who mocked it wrong and created new benchmarks in terms of development and welfare.

Speaking at the Praja Ashirvada Sabha meeting in Medchal as part of his election campaign on Wednesday, Chandrashekhar Rao highlighted Telangana’s remarkable journey to becoming an ideal state. Recalling the struggles faced during the movement for a separate Telangana State, he noted that Congress leaders had then ridiculed his efforts. “Yet, today, Telangana stands as a shining example of successful self-governance, characterised by remarkable progress and development,” he said.

Underlining the State’s growth, the Chief Minister stated that Medchal, Quthbullapur, LB Nagar and Uppal constituencies have evolved into mini-Indias, attracting many people who choose to settle in Hyderabad. To further develop the public infrastructure in these areas, he announced that a dedicated budget will be allocated during next fiscal. He stated that Medchal has developed beyond expectations after becoming the district headquarters under the BRS rule.

Referring to the successful completion of 26,000 double-bedroom houses in Medchal constituency, he announced that the State government would take up construction of another one lakh double-bedroom houses in Hyderabad for the benefit of the poor as promised in the BRS manifesto.

Chandrashekhar Rao recounted the hardships faced by the people of Telangana in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and recounted the struggles for Statehood. He stressed that during the past, the State suffered from a lack of electricity and drinking water, along with discrimination at every turn.

“The then Congress leaders conceded to the Centre’s pressure and allowed merger of Telangana in Andhra Pradesh in 1956 which led to six decades of suffering for us. Later, the then Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy had dismissed Telangana’s aspirations and refused to release a paise for development works in the region,” he recalled.

However, the people of Telangana have come a long way and were looking towards a promising future, he said, reminding the gathering of Telangana’s remarkable progress in various fields and highlighting that the State now led the nation in terms of the per capita income and the per capita electricity consumption, among others.

Chandrashekhar Rao assured to provide fine rice to ration cardholders in the State as mentioned in the BRS manifesto. He also assured to enhance Aasara pensions gradually. He called upon the voters to re-elect BRS candidate and Minister Ch Malla Reddy, for another term in the upcoming polls.

He cautioned the public to remain vigilant against the Opposition parties which were trying to mislead them with false promises. He asserted that the time had come for Telangana to continue moving forward and advised against heeding those who harbour pessimistic visions of the future.

Also Read Vote for Congress will keep Palamuru Rangareddy project incomplete: CM KCR