CM KCR instructs officials to release pending salaries of TSRTC employees

By | Published: 5:12 pm 5:14 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday directed the Finance department to immediately release Rs 120 crore to the Telangana State Road Transportion Corporation (TSRTC) towards payment of two months salaries deffered to its employees during the lockdown period. He also instructed the TSRTC authorities to make arrangements for restoration of RTC bus services to pre-COVID era and operate 50 per cent of the city bus services in Greater Hyderabad.

At high-level review meeting on TSRTC at Pragati Bhavan here on Sunday, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to restore the RTC services and strengthen the Corporation which suffered severe setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the TSRTC which had undergone severe hardships was slowly steering towards profits with the support provided by the State government when the COVID pandemic paralysed the services completely. He assured to provide all support to revive and strengthen TSRTC apart from discussing measures to be initiated to ensure job security to its employees.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao said the State government has been protecting the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) like RTC despite the challenges that they pose and providing job security to scores of the employees working in these companies. He pointed out that the State government had not only resisted any attempts to increase private participation in the power sector, but also regularised the jobs of thousands of electricity contract employees.

“While the Centre has been privatising public sector companies like LIC, the State government is not following the path and instead, protecting them facing all the challenges posed by their operation. I will not relax until we restore TSRTC services and put it back in the groove. As long as I am alive, I will make all efforts to safeguard the TSRTC,” he declared.

Further, the Chief Minister stated that while lakhs of families were directly dependent on TSRTC for livelihood, the Corporation was also providing cheapest mode of transporation for the poor. He said for these specific reasons, the State government will provide all the financial support required for keeping TSRTC afloat without considering the profit and loss.

