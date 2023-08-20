CM KCR interacts with horticulture farmers in Suryapet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:25 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

KCR interacted with the vendors at newly inaugurated integrated vegetable and meat market in Suryapet. Jagadeesh Reddy and Singireddy Nirajn Reddy were also seen the photo.

Suryapet: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday interacted with farmers at the Integrated Vegetable and Meat Market at Suryapet and inquired about their income.

The Chief Minister reached Suryapet by helicopter at 2.35 pm. On his arrival, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy welcomed him at the helipad set up at SV Degree College. Later, he inaugurated the building of the Suryapet Government Medical College. By passing through the mini-tank bund in his convoy, he also had a look at the Vaikunta Dhamam constructed near it.

The Chief Minister, who inaugurated the integrated vegetable and meat market established in place of the old agricultural marketyard, also interacted with farmers in the market and inquired about their crops. He also inquired about their income from cultivation.

He will later inaugurate the new Superintendent of Police Office and Integrated District Offices Complex before addressing a public meeting.