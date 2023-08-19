Loan waiver even if accounts dormant: Minister Niranjan Reddy

Farmers need not worry if bank accounts are closed or if that account number has been changed due to any reason, said Minister for Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:06 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Hyderabad: Minister for Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy assured farmers on Saturday that all those eligible for loan waiver by December 11, 2018, would get the consideration even if their bank accounts are closed for any reason and classified as dormant.

The government would be bound by the commitment given to them. As per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the process of releasing funds to the loan accounts of the farmers is in progress. The loan waiver process will be completed within the stipulated time as announced by the government. The government has released Rs 8,089.74 crore to the accounts of 16,65,656 farmers so far. The database of eligible farmers under the loan waiver scheme was prepared in 2020. Due to the process of merger of banks, some problems have cropped up due to changes in the account details of farmers.

Since then data has been given to bankers three times to update account numbers and IFSC codes. The accounts have been updated once again for this purpose. Complete details of farmers are available with banks. Farmers need not worry if bank accounts are closed or if that account number has been changed due to any reason. Farmers with dormant accounts and DBT failed accounts will also receive crop loan amount, he said.