CM KCR lauds ISRO’s successful maiden solar mission

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:44 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his happiness over the successful launch of Aditya L1, the maiden solar mission of India.

Congratulating the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) chairman, scientists and technical staff on the successful launch, he said the ISRO had crossed another major milestone in the field of space research.

The Chief Minister said the achievement by India’s scientists in the field of space research would be a proud moment for every Indian. The ISRO had emerged as a role model for the world, he said.