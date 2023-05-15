CM KCR lauds new Grandmaster Praneeth, announces cash reward

CM KCR announced a cash reward of Rs 2.5 crore to the youngster for the training and other expenses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday lauded State chess player Praneeth Vuppala who became India’s 82nd Grandmaster on Sunday.

The CM also announced a cash reward of Rs 2.5 crore to the youngster for the training and other expenses. He hoped that Prraneeth will reach greater heights in the future.

Meanwhile, the youngster said he was elated at the honour and will work hard to get more laurels to the State and the country. He thanked CM for the financial assistance.

