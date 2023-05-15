CM KCR announces support of Rs 50 lakh for chess player

Wishing her further success by scaling greater heights in the game, CM KCR announced an assistance of Rs 50 lakh to support her training and other expenses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

File Photo of CM KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday congratulated chess player Veerlapalli Nandini who excelled in the game at the international level.

She was recognized as a ‘Woman Candidate Master’ (WCM) by the International Chess Federation.

Wishing her further success by scaling greater heights in the game, the chief Minister announced an assistance of Rs 50 lakh to support her training and other expenses.

He directed his secretary Bhupal Reddy to take immediate steps to help the player who comes from a Dalit family.

Also Read Rashmikaa enters main draw of Women’s ITF 25 tournament